Elbit Systems wins $350m ground systems contract

Elbit Systems has won a contract worth $350 million to supply ground defense systems to an international customer. Elbit Systems has not disclosed the product concerned or named the customer, apparently a country in Asia. The contract will be performed over a period of three years.

Last month, Elbit Systems won two other large contracts: a $100 million for EW systems for the Royal Navy, and a first export contract, worth $106 million, for its SIGMA fully automatic self-propelled howitzer.

Elbit Systems CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "This contract testifies to the competitive advantage of our varied portfolio of ground systems. We are witnessing growth in demand in this area as security forces seek to adopt sophisticated networking capabilities that boost the effectiveness of the mission and reduce collateral damage, while improving economic efficiency."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 15, 2021.

