Elbit Systems wins $35m US Navy deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a five-year firm-fixed-priced contract by the US Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) for repair of line-replaceable units in support of the V-22 aircraft.

The contract is worth $35 million. Elbit said that the repairs will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas and Talladega, Alabama, and the contract will be performed until October 2025.

Elbit Systems CEO is Bezhalel Machlis.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 5, 2020

