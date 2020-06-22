Elbit Systems wins $36m T-6 Israel Air Force deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $38 million contract by Israel's Ministry of Defense to provide operation, maintenance and logistic services for the Israel Air Force's (IAF) Textron T-6 trainer aircraft fleet.

This contract follows a decade in which Elbit Systems has provided the IAF with operation and maintenance services for the T-6 fleet, complying with the IAF's standards of service, availability and flight safety. The contract will be executed over five years, with an option for an additional five-years.

The T-6 fleet is used by the IAF for cadet test flights during the basic training phase of the Flight Academy course. Elbit Systems also provides logistic services and training technologies to two other fleets of the IAF Flight Academy, the M-346 trainer jet fleet and the GROB G-120A trainer jet fleet. In addition, a joint venture of Elbit Systems UK and a subsidiary of KBR, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBR) provides procurement, operations and maintenance services for three aircraft types of the UK Army Flight Academy.

Elbit Systems Aerospace Division general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "We are proud to have been trusted with the continuation of our services that support the IAF's operational and economic objectives. We believe that our proven experience and strong reputation in this area position us well to cater to the needs of additional Air Forces as they increasingly seek to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of training operations."

