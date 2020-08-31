Elbit Systems wins $79m US Bradley deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary Elbit Systems of America has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract by the Defense Logistics Agency Land to supply the US Army with gunner hand stations, commander hand stations and circuit cards for the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle. The contract, with a maximum value of up to $79 million, will be performed over five-years.

An initial purchase order of $26 million under the contract followed by a second purchase order of $12 million have been issued to be executed over three-years.

The gunner hand stations enable crew members to target and fire accurately and work in collaboration with the commander hand stations that drive the IFV’s turret and initiate signals to the turret fire control systems. The circuit cards provide processing and power supply to the hand station units.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "Elbit Systems of America is proud to offer critical ground vehicle modernization solutions for the US Army to support accuracy and lethality for Soldiers. Receiving this task order to support the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle means US ground forces remain equipped at all times with the very technology to complete their missions."

"We have a long history of providing systems that meet the rigorous demands of the U.S. Army," said Ridge Sower, VP Ground Combat and Precision Targeting at Elbit Systems of America. "These gunner and commander hand stations and associated spare parts will increase Soldiers' operational effectiveness, while keeping them safe."

For the US Army's first order under this ID/IQ, Elbit Systems of America has production of the Bradley components planned through 2024.

