Elbit Systems wins $85m US Navy deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a $85 million firm-fixed-priced contract, with no option periods, by the US Navy. The contract is for the repair of Digital Display Indicator (DDI) systems aboard F/A-18 aircraft. The contract will be performed in Talladega, Alabama over a five-year period. Elbit Systems president and CEO is Bezhalel Machlis. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 26, 2019 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019