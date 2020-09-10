Elbit Systems wins US Marines night sight deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) unit Elbit Systems of America subsidiary Kollsman has been selected by the US Marine Corps selected to deveop a multispectral, clip-on weapon night sight. The sight will allow the US Marines to engage in day and nighttime operations at extreme stand-off distances.

The selection is part of Phase II of the Integrated Clip-on Advanced Targeting Sight (ICATS) program and will require the company to design, build and test two sophisticated ICATS prototypes for the USMC over the next year.

Elbit Systems of America’s ICATS solution is optimized for USMC scout snipers and reconnaissance Marines, so they may acquire targets and engage at extended ranges. The solution clips onto the Marine’s weapon and provides critical information to the user, even in low-light or inclement weather. The ICATS is configured to provide simultaneous imaging across extended ranges, without adding considerable weight to the Marine’s weapon.

Elbit Systems of America VP ground combat and precision targeting Ridge Sower said,"This selection by the US Marine Corps shows the strong partnership we have with the Marines, as well as our expertise creating technology that benefits warfighters in the field. With our ICATS solution, Marines can successfully complete their missions - no matter the conditions - while remaining as safe as possible."

The ICATS solution builds off the company’s successes offering the U.S. military other precision targeting capabilities, such as the Next Generation Hand-Held Targeting System for the USMC and the Multi-Domain User Sensor Architecture (MDUSA) targeting system for the U.S. Army. Work on ICATS will be designed and produced in Elbit Systems of America’s Merrimack, New Hampshire facility, which is known for its sophisticated electro-optics solutions.

