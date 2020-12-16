Elbit Systems wins two Dutch army deals worth $65m

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded two supply contracts for the Dutch Ministry of Defense worth a combined $65 million.

In the first deal, Elbit Systems has won a $50 million follow-on contract to supply the Royal Netherlands Army with additional digital soldier and vehicle systems, expanding its soldier modernization program. The contract will be performed over three years. period.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply digital soldier systems and vehicular integration of improved combat network capabilities including TORCH-X Dismounted Command and Control systems and E-LynX Software Defines Radio systems. The solutions to be provided were designed to address unique requirements that were presented by the Netherlands’ Defence Materiel Organization and field-tested by Dutch troops.

Elbit Systems C4I & Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said, "We are pleased to have been given the opportunity to continue to provide the RNLA with advanced combat network capabilities, supporting them throughout their soldier modernization program. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Dutch MOD on programs that contribute to the survivability and effectiveness of the Dutch soldiers."

In the second contract, Elbit has won a $15 million initial contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defense to supply XACT nv32 micro night vision monocular systems for the Armed Forces of the Netherlands. The contract will be performed over two years, with the potential for additional follow-on orders over a period of seven-years.

This contract award joins previous contracts in the Netherlands in the fields of digital soldier systems and network-combat warfare systems, most notably for the VOSS program.

Compact and lightweight, with a flip-up head/helmet adapter, XACT nv32 provides high resolution images under adverse conditions while minimizing Line-Of-Sight deviation and is suitable for mounted and dismounted soldiers, Special Forces and law-enforcement teams. Elbit Systems’ XACT product family is already operational with a number of NATO countries, including Germany, as well as with the Israeli and the Australian Armed Forces.

Elbit Systems ISTAR general manager Elad Aharonson said, "This contract award follows a number of important contracts awarded to Elbit Systems in recent years in the Netherlands. We see the Netherlands as a key market for Elbit Systems, and we intend to continue strengthening our local industrial cooperation and investments in the Netherlands in the years to come."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020