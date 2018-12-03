search
Elbit awarded $112m airborne intelligence deal

Bezhalel Machlis Photo: Tamar Matsafi
3 Dec, 2018 14:27
The contract for an Asia-Pacific country will be performed over six years.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $112 million contract to supply a country in Asia-Pacific with advanced airborne intelligence systems. The contract will be performed over a six-year period.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We are pleased to be awarded this contract to supply an intelligence solution that addresses both current and future battlefield requirements. We see a continuous demand for our systems due to our unique capacity to offer comprehensive and agile solutions encompassing platforms, payloads and analysis technologies."

