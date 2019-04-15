Elbit awarded $30m Asian guided mortar deal

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has announced that it has been awarded a $30 million contract to supply its STYLET precise Guided Mortar Munition (GMM) to an Asia-Pacific country. The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

With a range of 1,000-8,500 meters, STYLET is a multi-mode GPS/INS guided 120mm GMM, which is designed for tactical combat units and special-forces. STYLET's high accuracy of less than 10 meters Circular Error Probable (CEP) provides ground forces with a precise solution that is easy and quick to operate, increasing operational effectiveness while sharply reducing collateral damage.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "We are proud of the introduction of this new round into our portfolio of precise Guided Mortar Munitions. We see a growing demand for high-precision guided munitions that are also economically efficient. This contract award underscores the Company's significantly improved positioning in the ordnance area in general, and in the area of precise guided munitions in particular, following the acquisition of IMI Systems."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019