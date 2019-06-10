search
Elbit nears $200m German aircraft protection deal

10 Jun, 2019 15:14
The Israeli defense electronics company is in advanced talks to sell DIRCM systems to the German Air Force.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) is in advanced talks to sell DIRCM (Directional Infrared Counter Measures) aircraft protection systems to the German Air Force for about $200 million, sources inform "Globes." The DIRCM systems will protect the German Air Force's fleet of A400M transport and refueling aircraft from shoulder launched missiles. The DIRCM system directs infra-red beams at the shoulder launched missile and diverts it from its path towards the aircraft it is targeting.

