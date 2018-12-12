Elbit signs MoU with India's Ashok Leyland for military vehicles

Indian vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has notified the Bombay Stock Exchange this morning that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) to provide High Mobility Vehicles (HMV) for mounting Elbit Systems' artillery guns and systems.

Ashok Leyland, the largest supplier of wheeled military vehicles to the Indian Army, has expertise in design and manufacturing of logistic vehicles, combat support High Mobility Vehicles (HMV) and armored vehicles.

Ashok Leyland managing director Vinod K. Dasari said, "Ashok Leyland is proud to be associated with Elbit Systems and we are certain this partnership will expand our reach globally. It underlines our capabilities of making and designing in lndia, for the world."

Ashok Leyland defense head Amandeep Singh said, "With Elbit as our partners, we seek to leverage the capabilities of both organizations and provide world-class mobility solutions across the globe. With our expertise in design and logistics, this MOU marks yet another milestone for us and our country."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 12, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018