Elbit signs NIS 1b Israel defense ministry artillery deal

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) CEO Bezhalel Machlis and Israeli Ministry of Defense director general Udi Adam today signed an agreement to supply artillery guns to the IDF worth an estimated NIS 1 billion over the next 12 years.

Elbit officially announced that it has been awarded a $125 million (NIS 460 million) contract from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply fully automatic self-propelled howitzer gun systems to the Israeli Defense Forces The contract, which also includes the supply of training simulators, will be performed over a 12-year period. The ATMOS automatic howitzer guns will replace the aging M-109 artillery guns that have been serving the IDF for the past 40 years.

The company added that the Ministry of Defense and Elbit Systems intend that further part of the automatic howitzer gun systems program, under an additional contract to the company in an amount that is expected to be material, will be performed by various US companies including Elbit Systems of America LLC, subject to completion of the receipt of applicable governmental approvals for the US content.

The new automatic howitzer gun system is based on know-how and experience the company accumulated over decades of supplying artillery systems to numerous armed forces. The new howitzer gun system is capable of automatic loading and laying. According to the applicable mission, the new gun system automatically selects the required projectile, propellant and fuse, loads them and lays the gun to optimally engage targets. The new howitzer gun system will enhance the effectiveness of the artillery formation of the IDF while reducing the number soldiers in each platform and significantly reduce life-cycle costs.

Machlis said, "This contract award is a vote of confidence in Israeli defense technology and an acknowledgment of the international leadership of Elbit Systems in the area of artillery systems. We believe that effective integration of precision, rapidity and autonomy together with a built-in connectivity to the communication and command & control systems will become the required standard. We are witnessing a growing need for advanced and reliable artillery systems that enable powerful and efficient operation in all combat configurations."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 27, 2019

