Elbit, Canada's Kraken team on robot naval minesweeper

Canada's Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) has announced that it has completed a series of successful sea tests of its KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar system with Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT)

Elbit Systems has developed a state-of-the-art Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) named “Seagull”. Seagull is a multi-mission USV platform boasting high autonomy levels and modular features, allowing it to be rapidly reconfigured for a wide array of missions - including anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures.

Kraken president and CEO Karl Kenny said, “Elbit Systems’ Seagull USV is one of the most advanced ocean drones in the world. With KATFISH integrated on Elbit’s Seagull USV, the system can provide remotely operated, unmanned, end-to-end mine hunting operations. With KATFISH, these ocean drones can detect very small objects hidden on the seabed and enter confined spaces where underwater explosives are likely to be hidden. Since robotic systems can be remotely operated their use can remove people from very dangerous missions - in essence, taking the sailor out of the minefield. Kraken and Elbit are co-operating on a number of international contract pursuits for KATFISH integrated on the Seagull platform.”

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 19, 2018

