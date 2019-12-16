Elbit to develop targeting system for US Marines

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) unit Elbit Systems of America has been selected by the US Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) to develop a prototype of the Next Generation Hand-Held Targeting System (NGHTS). Elbit Systems of America's solution merges multiple capabilities into a single, lightweight device that delivers superior performance for the forward deployed, foot mobile Marine.

Elbit Systems of America's NGHTS solution includes rugged laser designators, precision azimuth sensors, high performance day and night imaging systems and more. The concept is built on Elbit Systems of America's legacy in developing successful hand-held targeting systems, such as the Common Laser Range Finder - Integrated Capability (CLRF-IC) and the Joint Terminal Attack Controller - Laser Target Designator (JTAC-LTD), while addressing the needs of today's Marines.

Elbit Systems of America VP Ground Combat & Precision Targeting Solutions Ridge Sower said, "Our NGHTS solution is the product of Elbit Systems of America's deep understanding of this technology and more than 10 years of working with the Marines. We're excited to develop this solution, so U.S. Marines are equipped with a robust, dependable and lightweight targeting system in the field."

The company's NGHTS prototype solution consolidates the components of previous USMC targeting systems into a single, ergonomic package that is manufactured within the company's electro-optics and targeting Center of Excellence in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

From lightweight, hand-held technology for ground forces to sophisticated airborne solutions, Elbit Systems of America is a leading supplier of systems employed by the US military.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2019

