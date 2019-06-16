Elbit unit wins $50m aircraft structural parts deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Elbit Systems - Cyclone Ltd., has been awarded a $50 million contract for the supply of structural parts from composite materials for an aircraft of a North American customer. The contract will be performed over six years.

The contract calls for the supply of a variety of structural parts from composite materials for all the models of one of the customers' leading aircraft platforms, Elbit Systems said.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019