Elbit unveils CONDOR MS long-range surveillance

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has launched CONDOR MS, a new Long Range Oblique Photography (LOROP) system that introduces Multi-Spectral (MS) sensing capability and Artificial Intelligence (AI) analytics to stand-off strategic intelligence gathering missions.

CONDOR MS integrates three high resolution electro-optic (EO) sensors into the company’s widely operational CONDOR2 system: Visible & Near Infra-Red (VNIR), Medium-Wave Infrared (MWIR), and Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR). The combination of multi-spectral sensing, high level of stabilization and auto image enhancement enables the new system to dramatically extend coverage area in day, night and adverse weather conditions thereby improving the strategic reconnaissance output while increasing the survivability of the platforms. Deep learning algorithms and precise geo-location enable the CONDOR MS to identify a large number of targets at extremely high rates, hence significantly shortening the time frame needed to close sensor-to-shooter loops.

Over the last two decades Elbit Systems has been the prime contractor in numerous LOROP programs based on the CONDOR family of systems that features one of the smallest and lightest pods in the category. The CONDOR family of systems is integrated onboard a variety of platforms among them the F-16 A/B/C/D/I, F-4, SU-30 and B-737.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019