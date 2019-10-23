Elbit wearable tech digitalizes the battlefield

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) is taking soldiers into the digital battlefield, with new wearable technology. "Reuters" reports that Elbit is currently showcasing its wearable tech at the international Defence and Security Exhibition in London in the hopes of snagging a sale with the British army.

Elbit VP Gil Maoz told "Reuters" that a visor, night vision goggles, wrist-mounted computer and gunsight comprise the company's DOMINATOR warrior combat suite. The equipment gives soldiers better information during combat and enables targets to be identified as friend or foe using augmented reality technology, within the SmartEye ballistic visor.

Maoz said, "So when he's aiming his weapon at the target he will see if it's one of our own forces or an enemy and therefore either protecting our forces and increasing safety or being far more effective towards the enemy. Our goal is to enhance a soldier's lethality and his survivability.

Elbit told "Reuters" that the technology is not experimental and has already been tried and tested by armed forces.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019