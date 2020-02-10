Elbit wins $136m Asian airborne laser deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded contracts worth $136 million to provide customers in Asia-Pacific with airborne laser Direct Infra-Red Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems. The systems will be delivered over a four-year period.

Under the terms of the contracts, Elbit Systems will equip fleets of Airbus and Boeing aircraft with DIRCM systems from the MUSIC family, including the company's infra-red missile warning systems. These contract awards follow recent awards to install DIRCM systems onboard Airbus A400 aircraft of the German Air Force and onboard NATO's Airbus A330 Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet.

Elbit EVP and general manager ISTAR division Elad Aharonson said, "I believe that the recent string of contract awards, by a range of customers, to provide our mature DIRCM systems is a strong testament to the leading position we hold in this area."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 10, 2020

