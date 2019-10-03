Elbit wins $23m US Marines binocular order

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a delivery order worth $23 million for the supply of systems and various spare components to the US Marine Corps. The order will be executed in Roanoke, Virginia and will be supplied over the next 10 months.

This order is part of the $249 million five-year Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggles Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract from September 6, 2019, that was awarded to the Night Vision business of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), several days before the finalization of the acquisition of that business activity by Elbit Systems of America.

Under this contract the US Marine Corps will be supplied with a Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle system that consists of a high-performance, white phosphor image intensifier binocular, a modular uncooled thermal imaging sensor, and a common external power supply - providing the US Marines improved mobility and situational awareness during night operations.

On completion of the acquisition of Harris Night Vision last month, Elbit president & CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "The market position and technological strength of Harris Night Vision make this acquisition significant to our long-term growth strategy, with a particular focus on the US. We believe that the completion of this acquisition will be beneficial both for Elbit Systems and for Harris Night Vision's customers and employees."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 3, 2019

