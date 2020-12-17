Elbit wins $338m Swiss Army radio deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) that it has been awarded a $338 million contract by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport to provide the Swiss Armed Forces with an army-wide tactical mobile software defined radio (SDR) network solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces (TK A) digitization program. The contract will be performed over six years.

Elbit said that the contract follows over three years of extensive and competitive technical as well as field evaluations conducted by the Federal Office for Defense Procurement and the Swiss Armed Forces. The digital mobile network solution to be provided is based on the E-LynX family of open architecture SDR, enabling fast, reliable and secure communication across the Swiss Armed Forces. The army-wide E-LynX mobile network solution to be provided to the Swiss Army under this contract incorporates advanced waveforms and includes the SMARTmr routing solution as well as vehicle intercom.

Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber general manager Haim Delmar said, "Switzerland is a strategic market for us, and we will continue with our efforts to support the Swiss Armed Forces and expand our cooperation with the Swiss industry. This contract award underlines the growing recognition by European Armed Forces of the E-LynX mobile SDR solution as the favored enabler for advanced military mobile networking and digitization."

Over the past few days, Elbit has announced two contracts for the Dutch Army worth $65 million and a contract for the Romanian Air Force worth $27 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 17, 2020

