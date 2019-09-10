Elbit wins $38m British army training deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its UK subsidiary, Elbit Systems UK Ltd. has been awarded a $38 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defense to supply comprehensive joint fires simulation training (JFST) artillery systems to the British Army. The JFST systems will be supplied over two years, after which Elbit Systems UK will provide four more years of maintenance, technical support and on-site training.

Under this contract, Elbit Systems UK will provide both fixed and mobile systems that are comprised of multiple networked simulators set to train mounted and dismounted Joint Fires teams and Joint Fires Cells. JFST systems will also be supporting exercises for reserve forces and teams deployed at sea, such as those onboard the Royal Navy's Queen Elizabeth Class Aircraft Carrier.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said: "We are proud to have been selected by the UK MoD to supply the JFST systems, providing a valuable capability for the British Army and delivering an operationally proven capability into the UK, together with our local partners."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019