Elbit wins $50m US night-vision helmet deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its US subsidiary Elbit Systems of America has been awarded a contract worth up to $50 million to produce spare parts in support of the aviators’ night vision imaging system helmet display system (ANVIS HUD) of the US Army. The contract will be performed over five years and was awarded on behalf of the US Army, by the Defense Logistics Agency. An initial order for $17.9 million was recently placed under this contract, to be supplied until 2023.

The ANVIS HUD is a day and night display system that connects to the helmets of Army helicopter pilots, allowing the pilots’ heads to remain upright and looking out of the aircraft, with all applicable information presented in front of the pilots’ eyes, instead of looking down or inside the cockpit to view information from various sensors.

Elbit Systems of America president and CEO Raanan Horowitz said, "Provisioning ANVIS HUD spares enables U.S. Army pilots to have the equipment available to support aircraft readiness. Elbit Systems of America has a long history of supplying the ANVIS HUD, and we are dedicated to continuing to supply these systems that aid performance, increase operator situational awareness, and ultimately warfighter safety."

This is the third major deal won by Elbit Systems over the past week. The company was awarded a $35 million contract to provide support for the US Navy V22 aircraft and a $33 million contract to supply radio systems to an Asian-Pacific army.

