Elbit wins $52m UK battlefield management deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) British unit Elbit Systems UK Ltd. has been awarded an initial contract of $13 million and a potential maximum value of $52 million, from the UK Ministry of Defense to provide its MORPHEUS Battlefield Management Application. The initial contract will be performed over a three-year period.

Under the contract Elbit Systems UK will provide the British Army with an operationally proven battle management application for both headquarters and tactical units, based on TORC2 H™, Elbit Systems' command and control platform that has been delivered to many customers worldwide, including to the Australian Defense Forces as part of its Land 200 Tranche 2 battle management system.

Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset said, "We are proud to have been selected by the UK MoD to supply the MORPHEUS BMA providing a valuable capability for the British Army. In doing so we will be bringing Elbit Systems' operationally proven capability and technological edge into the UK, adapting it for use and delivering it together with our local partners."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 2, 2018

