Elbit wins $65m Dutch army wearable tech deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $65 million follow-on contract from the Dutch Ministry of Defence to supply additional soldier systems to the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, as part of the VOSS program (the Dutch program for improved operational soldier systems). The contract will be performed over a two-year period.

Under the terms of the follow-on contract, Elbit Systems will supply additional wearable equipment consisting of soldier Load Carriage and Protection (LCP) systems. Under the VOSS program, Elbit Systems is providing the Armed Forces of the Netherlands with man-pack E-LynX Software Defined Radio systems, RAPTOR wearable computing units, Command and Control capabilities as well as vehicle systems.

Elbit Systems EVP and general manager C4I & Cyber Haim Delmar said, "We are proud to continue providing advance systems to the Armed Forces of the Netherlands. We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with the Dutch MOD on programs that contribute to the survivability and effectiveness of the Dutch soldiers."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 22, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019