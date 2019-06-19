Elbit wins $73m German aircraft protection deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $73 million contract from Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG to provide J-MUSIC Directed Infrared Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems for the German Air Forces' Airbus A400M aircraft. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.

Elbit Systems will work closely with Diehl for the integration of the J-MUSIC DIRCM systems inside the A400M Defense Aid Support Systems (DASS) protection suite.

Elbit Systems ISTAR Division general manager Elad Aharonson said, "Germany is an important market for us. We are proud to be a trusted supplier of the German Armed Forces and of our continuous cooperation with Diehl Defence and Airbus Defence and Space. This contract award is yet another testament to the maturity of our DIRCM systems and to the high level of confidence that they provide to users."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 19, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019