Elbit wins $96m European air force training deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $96 million to supply a European country with a Rotary-Wing Mission Training Center and support services to train its air force, army and navy helicopter pilots and crews. The contract will be performed over a nine-year period, with an option to extend the maintenance services for an additional 10-year period.

The Rotary-Wing MTC is a networked multi-platform, mission-oriented, helicopter training center that will provide multi-level training for helicopter pilots and aircrews across the customer’s Armed Forces. The new training center will enable realistic simulated tactical training using all of the helicopter’s systems in a wide variety of mission scenarios. The Rotary-Wing MTC draws on the unique technologies and accumulated operational experience of the company’s fighter aircraft tactical mission training centers.

Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "This contract highlights the growing importance that armed forces place on leveraging proven technologies to enhance readiness while reducing costs."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020