Elbit wins F-35 video data link deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) unit Elbit Systems of America has been chosen by Cubic Mission Solutions to design, develop and manufacture the Full Motion Video Data Link (FMVDL) amplifier module for the communications suite of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft. The amplifier module is a critical component of increasing the aircraft's advanced sensor suite by providing enhanced situational awareness to both airborne and ground forces.

Elbit Systems of America VP C4I & homeland security solutions Joel Friederich said, "This selection demonstrates Elbit America's reputation as a leader in providing innovative airborne amplifiers for military tactical communications. Our F-35 full motion video amplifier modules provide the power behind the F-35's integrated communication/data link system and enable warfighters to have full situational awareness, while boosting the 5th generation combat capability of the aircraft."

Building off its legacy of airborne amplifiers, Elbit Systems of America's solutions significantly boosts power for the F-35 communication suite, while reducing the unit's size. These aspects enhance the ability of the aircraft to send and receive critical information, thereby extending situational awareness from one aircraft to an entire network of warfighters, whether they're airborne or providing ground operations.

To date, Elbit Systems of America has supplied a variety of components for the F-35, from the UHF/VHF power amplifier, to the panoramic cockpit displays, to the F-35 Helmet Mounted Display System.

