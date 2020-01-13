Elbit wins Finnish tank ammunition deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) today announced today that its subsidiary IMI Systems has been selected by the Finnish Ministry of Defense, following a competitive testing by the Finnish Defence Forces, to provide the Finnish Army with the M339, a NATO compliant 120mm High Explosive Multi-Purpose ammunition, and Data Setting Units, for its Leopard 2 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs).

Suitable for all NATO 120mm smooth bore gun MBTs, the M339 is a high-accuracy, multi-purpose 120mm tank ammunition that complies with NATO STANAG requirements. The Finnish Defense Forces selected the M339 to improve the fire power and the ability of the battle tanks to engage different types of targets.

Elbit Systems EVP and general manager Land Division Yehuda Vered said, "I believe that the outcome of the rigorous testing by the Finnish Defense Forces and the selection by the Finnish Ministry of Defense underscore the growing recognition, by Western armies, of the quality of our portfolio of ammunition."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020