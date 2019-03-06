Elbit wins Greek Coast Guard deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has announced that it has been awarded a contract from Italian company Cantiere Navale Vittoria SpA to supply combat suites and perform systems integration for three new patrol vessels of Greece's Hellenic Coast Guard (HCG). The contract which is in amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed over a two-year period with warranty and logistic support continuing for an additional five-year period.

The systems to be supplied and integrated include electro-optic payloads, radars, navigation systems, warship automatic identification system (W-AIS) as well as remote control weapon stations (RCWS) with full integration into a command and control software. The combat suite is designed to support future 'plug and play" integration of aerial and surface unmanned systems that will enable expansion of the operational envelope of the patrol vessels far beyond line of sight.

Elbit Systems ISTAR Division EVP and general manager Elad Aharonson said, "Our naval portfolio is expanding, now featuring unmanned systems and a range of surface and sub-surface warfare solutions for all maritime and naval stakeholders. We are encouraged by the growing demand in recent years for our maritime solutions, which we believe attests to our competitive advantage."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 6, 2019

