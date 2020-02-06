Elbit wins Korean low altitude system deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a $43 million contract from Hanwha Systems to equip the Next Generation Korean fighter jets in development, with embedded Terrain Following-Terrain Avoidance systems. The contract will be performed over a six-year period.

Embedding Elbit's Terrain Following-Terrain Avoidance solution enables fighter jets to fly and maneuver safely at low-altitudes, in zero visibility and harsh weather conditions, enhancing their capability to operate undetected in hostile territory. Interfacing with the autopilot system, the Terrain Following-Terrain Avoidance system to be supplied fuses data from a range of onboard sensors and a digital terrain elevation data base, together with flight performance characteristics, enabling the aircraft to maintain optimal altitude throughout the mission.

Elbit EVP and general manager aerospace division Yoram Shmuely said: "We are proud to be in a position to increase the capabilities of Air Forces through joint development with Hanwha Systems Co. Ltd."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020