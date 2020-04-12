Elbit wins Latin American drone upgrade deals

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded two contracts worth $20 million from Latin American customers to upgrade the capabilities of their Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Both contracts will be performed within a 12-month period.

Under the terms of the contracts, Elbit will integrate satellite communication systems and automatic takeoff and landing systems into the Hermes 900 UAS that the customers are already operating. This upgrade will advance these Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAS to the latest configuration, enabling extension of the operational range to more than 1000km and performing the takeoff and landing autonomously and independent of GPS reception.

Since it was introduced 10 years ago, the Hermes 900 UAS has been selected by many customers worldwide, performing a wide range of missions in the fields of Intelligence Surveillance Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR), homeland security and maritime search and rescue.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2020

