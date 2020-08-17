Elbit wins South Asian naval training systems deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $27 million to supply air-to-air combat training systems for the navy of a South Asian Country. The contract will be performed over a two-year period, to be followed by three years of availability-based maintenance.

Elbit will supply of EHUD Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) systems, to be operated from the Navy's shore bases as well as onboard aircraft carriers.

EHUD ACMI offers advanced air-to-air combat training capabilities, including features such as real-time hit notification and removal, real-time electronic warfare and air-to-air weapons delivery, simulation and advanced debriefing. The system supports an unlimited number of live networked participants, through Elbit Systems' data-link protocol that also allows interoperability with existing EHUD ACMI systems operated by the customer. The EHUD ACMI training systems are currently operated by numerous Air Forces across four continents, including several NATO countries.

Elbit Systems' Aerospace Division general manager Yoram Shmuely said, "We are proud to supply advanced combat training capabilities to the customer's Navy, following the successful operation of these systems by its Air Force. Elbit Systems is the Israel Defense Forces' training and simulation house and our continued investment in this area together with the extensive operational experience we have accumulated, enable us to stay well ahead of the curve, also to the benefit of our international customers."

