Elbit wins Swiss Army tactical reconnaissance deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has been awarded a contract worth $15 million from the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse) to provide command and control (C2) systems for the Tactical Reconnaissance System (TASYS) of the Swiss Armed Forces. The contract will be performed over a three-year period.

Under the terms of the contract, Elbit Systems will provide the reconnaissance battalions and forward observers of the Swiss Army with C2 systems that improve target acquisition, prioritizing and data dissemination capabilities and will enable the generation of a common operational picture, thus facilitating rapid decision making and effective engagement.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020