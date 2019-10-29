Elbit wins $300m Swiss army tactical software radio deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that following extensive testing by the Swiss Federal Office for Defense Procurement and the Swiss Armed Forces, the company was selected by the Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport to provide the Swiss Armed Forces with an army-wide tactical Software Defined Radio (SDR) solution under the Telecommunications Armed Forces (TK A) program.

The contract award is subject to Swiss parliamentary approvals. According to reports in Switzerland, the deal is worth $250-300 million.

The solution that will be supplied by Elbit Systems to the Swiss Armed Forces is based on the open architecture E-LynX SDR family.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We are proud to have been selected to provide such an important capability to the Swiss Armed Forces. Switzerland is a strategic market for us and we will continue with our efforts to support the Swiss Armed Forces and expand our cooperation with the Swiss industry."

