Elbit wins US Navy color helmet display deal

Elbit color display helmet
12 Aug, 2019 14:41
Components of the color helmet mounted display System of the CV-22 aircraft will be delivered by October 2020.

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has announced today that its US unit, Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a contract by the US Navy for the supply of components of the Color Helmet Mounted Display System of the CV-22 aircraft.

The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and is expected to be completed by October 2020.

