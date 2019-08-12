Elbit wins US Navy color helmet display deal

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has announced today that its US unit, Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a contract by the US Navy for the supply of components of the Color Helmet Mounted Display System of the CV-22 aircraft.

The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 12, 2019

