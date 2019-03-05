Elbit wins US helicopter helmet deal

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that its subsidiary Elbit Systems of America LLC has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US Army to provide a wide field of view Common Helmet Mounted Display (CHMD) system. The contract, which is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems, will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with deliveries starting within 15 months.

This full color CHMD will be part of the US Army's Air Soldier System, used by helicopter pilots to provide day and night enhanced situational awareness and survivability in all flight conditions. It will be fully-integrated into the Elbit Systems' Helmet Display and Tracker System used onboard the U.S. Army's CH-47F Chinook and the UH-60L/M/V Black Hawk fleets.

"Our CHMD provides advanced capabilities for Army pilots," stated Raanan Horowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elbit Systems of America. "Our solution supports pilots experiencing crisp, clear and accurate symbology, which provides critical information during flight and a decisive edge in mission effectiveness."

