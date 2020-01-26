Elbit's X-ray vision to be built into new UK battle tank

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) has teamed with the British army and UK company BAE Systems in building the British army's new Challenger 2 Streetfighter 2 Main Battle Tank (MBT). Streetfighter 2 will include IronVision, a 360° panoramic situational awareness system that lets tank crews ‘see-through’ their vehicle's armor in real time.

IronVision is based on the proven sensors and system architecture that is already integrated in thousands of fixed and rotary-wing aircraft helmet mounted systems (HMS) being used by most modern air forces worldwide. The new HMS incorporates advanced See-Through Armor (STA) technology that lets wearers ‘see through’ the armor of their vehicle in order to obtain full, real time situational awareness through which they can locate, identify and track enemy forces or capabilities.

IronVision’s 360-degree, high-resolution imagery is projected in full color and zero latency to the wearer's visor, offering a clear and vivid display of the surroundings in both day and night and in all types of weather. Through its user-friendly interface, IronVision leverages the digital infrastructure of the vehicle by seamlessly integrating STA technology with existing C4I and warning systems, which creates a powerful cognitive simplifier for commanders, enabling them to make complex situation-dependent decisions within split seconds, and also leads to more freedom and fewer distractions for the driver. Elbit Systems UK CEO Martin Fausset told UK magazine Armuy Technology, "It is great to see Elbit Systems UK supporting the UK Armed Forces as they enhance their battlefield protection systems for urban environments. We relish the opportunity to protect our servicemen and women in the field and are pleased to see the IronVision system delivering in this capacity."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2020

