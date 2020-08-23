ElectReon Wireless to build electric road in Germany

Israeli wireless vehicle charging technology company ElectReon Wireless Ltd. (TASE: ELWS) is expanding activities to Germany. The company notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange today that it has signed an agreement with German company EnBW to cooperate on building an electric road for electric buses. This will be ElectReon's third such road after building similar projects in Sweden and Israel. The first stage of the project should be completed by the end of the year.

ElectReon, headed by co-founder and CEO Oren Ezer, has developed technology based on coils beneath the road surface that transfer energy wirelessly to vehicles travelling on the road. This enables electric vehicle range to be extended, makes vehicles lighter, since they only need small batteries, and saves charging time.

The first project in EnBW's facilities is the first of three projects that ElectReon and EnBW will undertake together. The second project will be on a public road and will be designed to persuade the German regulators to approve the technology.

