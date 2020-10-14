ElectReon successfully charges truck on Swedish road

Israeli wireless vehicle charging technology company ElectReon Wireless Ltd. (TASE: ELWS) has successfully completed a trial in Sweden. The company notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) this morning that it supplied and conveyed 100 kilowatt of energy from an electric road that it developed to a battery that was installed in an electric truck, equipped with four receivers developed by ElectReon.

The trial was conducted on a stretch of road built by the company near Stockholm, and the electric truck was charged while traveling at 20 kilometers per hour. The receivers developed by ElectReon each transmitted 25 kilowatts of energy with 85% efficiency.

ElectReon reported it is laying the rest of the road between the town of Visby and the airport and it will test charging on trucks traveling at up to 80 kilometers per hour, the maximum speed limit on the road.

The company is also building a similar road in Tel Aviv to test charging buses.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 13, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020