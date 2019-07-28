Electra wins tender for Ayalon fast lane

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that its Electra Infrastructure Ltd. unit has won the tender for adding an additional 'fast lane' for Section 2 of Road 20, the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv. The work is worth NIS 420 million.

The section includes 11.5 kilometers running north from the Wolfson Interchange in Holon to the Keren Kayemet Interchange in North Tel Aviv and 6 kilometers running south from the Keren Kayemet Interchange to the Hashalom Interchange in central Tel Aviv. The work will begin next month and last 3.5 years.

Work will include adding the new lanes as well as supporting walls instead of the current landscaped garden slopes, excavations, acoustic walls, bridging work, gantry signs, infrastructures, paving including asphalt, drainage, safety barriers, temporary traffic changes, landscaping and gardening.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 28, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019