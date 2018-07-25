Electricity consumption hits new all-time high

Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22) today announced that a new all-time electricity consumption record of 12,921 megawatts had been set. The previous record of 12,905 megawatts was set in September 2015.

IEC asserts that it made plans for the summer, when electricity consumption is the highest. In addition to renovations at power stations, the company recommended that its customers use electricity wisely, efficiently, and economically.

IEC stated, "The company's customer division prepared in advance and carried out maintenance work on the electrical grids, including close examinations of electrical grids to detect malfunctions liable to damage the grids during the summer, cleaning corridors under wires in order to prevent fires, washing insulation of electricity poles in order to remove accumulated dirt, comprehensive tests and audits of transformation stations, and strengthening sensitive weak points in the grid liable to cause disruptions in the supply of electricity."

