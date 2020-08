Eli Rozenberg has been granted a permit by the Government Companies Authority to buy a controlling stake in El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL). Rozenberg, the son of New York-based businessman Kenny Rozenberg, has bid $75 million for a 44.9% controlling stake in the financially troubled airline.

