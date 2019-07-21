Elsztain withdraws application for Clal Insurance control permit

IDB Development Corporation controlling shareholder Eduardo Elsztain has notified the head of the Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority that he is withdrawing his application for a permit to control subsidiary Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. (TASE: CLIS). This means that Elsztain will have to sell his holdings in Clal Insurance on the market.

In a notice to investors, IDB Development Corporation states: "Further to IDB Development's financial statements for 2018 in connection with the plan for the sale of control and the sale of the company's holdings in Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd. Drawn up by the head of the Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority, and in connection with the application filed by the company's controlling shareholder, Mr. Eduardo Elsztain, to the commissioner for a control permit for Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings and Clal Insurance, a private company 99.8% held by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings, the company reports that on July 21, the controlling shareholder notified the commissioner of the withdrawal of his application."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 21, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019