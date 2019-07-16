Embolic protection device co Filterlex raises $3m

Israeli innovative embolic protection device startup Filterlex Medical has completed a $3 million series A financing round. Details about the investors were not disclosed.

Based in Yokneam near Haifa, Filterlex Medical has developed the CAPTIS device for reducing the risk of stroke and other complications during catheter-based structural heart procedures. The company says that CAPTIS provides a breakthrough for TAVR patients, and received the best innovation award at the PCR 2019 innovation competition in Paris. The award included a grant of $200,000 from the Jon DeHaan foundation.

The CAPTIS device is a next-generation full-body embolic protection device, easily and intuitively deployed and retrieved. The device is securely positioned in the aorta, protects its surface while facilitating a seamless TAVI procedure. Its distinctive, triple action design provides a full-body embolic protection by deflecting, capturing and removing embolic particles. CAPTIS requires no additional arterial access and does not interfere with the procedure workflow.

Filterlex Medical began operating in June 2016 at the Alon MedTech Ventures incubator owned by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, a pioneer technological entrepreneur and a leading investor in the field of medical devices. Since August 2018 the company has been operating independently.

Filterlex founder and CEO Sigal Eli said, "We are very honored and proud to receive this prestigious award by the Jon DeHaan Foundation at the EuroPCR 2019. Leading interventional cardiologists and top industry executives selected CAPTIS for the Best Innovation Award. Out of 80 competing projects, only 6 innovations were selected for the final competition - our project was presented by cofounder Prof. Giora Weisz. The international recognition provided, will allow us to present our product to the international cardiologists and we believe it will become must have best-in-class device to benefit patients undergoing left-heart procedures such as TAVR."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 16, 2019

