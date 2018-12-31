Embraer takes 10% stake in Aeronautics

The share price of Israeli UAV company Aeronautics (TASE: ARCS) shot up 23% on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange yesterday on a huge volume following the sale by insurance and finance group The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) of its entire 5.5% stake in the company on Thursday at NIS 8.5 per share, 25% above the share's closing price that day. The total value of the deal was NIS 25 million.

The buyer turns out to be Brazilian aerospace conglomerate Embraer SA. Besides Phoenix's stake, Embraer bought Aeronautics shares on the open market, and it has reached a holding of 10%.

Aeronautics develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), observation balloons, bomb fuses, and advanced navigation systems. The controlling shareholders in Aeronautics are the KCPS, Bereshit, and Viola funds. Other important shareholders following the deal include Menorah Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. (TASE: MORA) (9.4% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) (5.3%) the only investment institutions with substantial holdings in Aeronautics besides these three funds.

Aeronautics' business was hit hard in the past year, following an affair in a foreign country, following which the Ministry of Defense suspended its license to market and exports its UAVs to an important customer in that country (a gag order is still in force regarding this affair after a criminal investigation was begun a year ago).

Four months ago, Aeronautics reported to the TASE that 10 of its executives, including CEO Amos Matan, would be tried, subject to a hearing to be conducted in the economic department of the State Attorney's Office. The indictment against Aeronautics personnel charges executives and senior employees with aggravated fraud and offenses under the Defense Export Control Law committed under aggravating circumstances.

Aeronautics became a public company in the summer of 2017, after the funds with a controlling interest in the company held an offer for sale for over NIS 400 million. The company also issued new shares amounting to NIS 53 million to Leumi Partners, which led the offering, and trading began in Aeronautics's shares at a company value of over NIS 1 billion. The share has since lost over half of its value, putting the company's market cap down to NIS 450 million.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and financier Avichai Stolero submitted a joint bid to acquire Aeronautics for NIS 430 million and turn it into a private company last August. Aeronautics' board of directors rejected the offer.

