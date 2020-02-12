Employee stock options co EquityBee raises $6.6m

Israeli employees stock options funding solution company EquityBee has announced the closure of a financing round of $6.6 million led by Group11, and with participation from Battery Ventures and LocalGlobe.

Over the past year, EquityBee has enabled hundreds of Israeli startup employees to exercise their stock options, and now it will leverage its experience and vast investor community to launch in the US market.

RELATED ARTICLES Adam Neumann leads $1.5m seed round in EquityBee

EquityBee connects startup builders with its investor community. This enables the builders to obtain all of the capital they need to exercise their stock options and pay the taxes, become a shareholder and take part in the company's success. EquityBee Investors Community includes thousands of investors from all over the world, including family offices, funds and accredited investors looking for a new way to invest in companies that were previously inaccessible to them. The employee and the investors share a portion of any future exit gains.

EquityBee has taken over the Israeli market and brings its global experience to the U.S.: In the past year alone, EquityBee has helped hundreds of employees from more than one hundred different companies including Taboola, MyHeritage, SimilarWeb, MagicLeap, IronSource and many more.

EquityBee was founded by CEO Oren Barzilai, CPO Oded Golan, and COO Mody Radashkovich.

Barzilai said, "As a serial entrepreneur and being part of the startup sphere for the last 15 years, I have witnessed countless employees, colleagues, and friends lose out on a significant part of their compensation because they couldn't afford to exercise the options they worked so hard to earn. EquityBee is changing the situation and helping startup builders. We have successfully solved this problem for Israeli employees, and now EquityBee is ready to support every startup builder in the US. Our mission is to enable all startup builders to own their hard-earned equity and their share from the company they helped build."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020