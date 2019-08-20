Endo Ohio opioid settlement boosts Teva on NYSE

Endo International plc has announced an $11 million out-of-court settlement with two Ohio municipalities on the opioid pain killer lawsuits, boosting the share price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA). Teva's share price is currently up 4.25% at $6.99, giving a market cap of $7.572 billion.

Endo will pay $10 million to stay out of court and donate $1 million drugs to treat diabetes and allergies. In the settlement Endo does not acknowledge any wrongdoing, or responsibility. In the same case Allergan is also reportedly negotiating a $5 million.

These sums are considered modest and could mean that Teva's ultimate liability in the opioid addictive painkiller scandal will be much lower than previously thought. Teva has already agreed to pay the State of Oklahoma $85 million compensation, raising fears that the Israeli pharmaceutical company's ultimate liability could reach over $4 billion.

Teva mainly sold generic versions of Actiq and Fentora opioids and was the fourth largest US distributor of opioids through the Anda distribution company, which it acquired from Allergan.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2019

