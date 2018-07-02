Eni denies reports about huge Egyptian gas find

Italian energy giant Eni has denied media reports that it has made a huge gas discovery in Egypt, "Reuters" reports.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi told reporters in Milan today, “There are prospects and new structures in Egypt but we still haven’t discovered anything."

This is the first official comment on reports last week in Egypt that Eni was set to announce a new gas find of 2,550 billion cubic meters in the Noor field off the northern Sinai coast. Such an amount would make it three times larger than the nearby Zohr gas field and five times larger than Israel's leviathan gas field.

Eni said last week that it would begin drilling an exploratory well at its Noor field in August.

