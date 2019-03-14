Eni reports another huge Egyptian gas find

Italian oil and gas exploration company Eni today officially announced a discovery at the Nour license located 50 kilometers off the Egyptian shore. Today's announcement is the first official comment by the company on the discovery. No quantities of oil or gas were cited.

It was reported last June that Nour contained 2,550 BCM of natural gas, three times the quantity in Egypt's Zohr reservoir, 5.3 times the quantity in the Leviathan reservoir, and 10 times the quantity in Tamar - Israel's two offshore natural gas reservoirs.

The drilling reportedly took place at a depth of 295 meters and reached a depth of 5,914 meters.

Eni announced a discovery in the Zohr license in 2015, and made history by developing and hooking up the reservoir in two and a half years. The company's report comes on top of other discoveries in Egypt in the past year, and is likely to accelerate Egypt's emergence as a regional gas power. Egypt could become a regional hub. Some analysts believe that Israeli gas can be included in future plans to export gas to Europe.

