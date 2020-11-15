Environment Ministry fines Chevron NIS 3.78m

The Ministry of Environmental Protection has imposed a fine of NIS 3.78 million on Noble Energy-Chevron for breach of the conditions of the permit for emissions into the sea by the Leviathan gas platform. The ministry said that the fine was imposed after enforcement procedures, including a hearing for the company's managers at the ministry's Marine Environment Protection Division.

Chevron said in response that it had received a notification form the Ministry of Environmental Protection and that it would respond after studying the matter in depth. The company added that "Chevron is committed to abiding by the law, including the requirements of all the various permits awarded to it by the Ministry of Environmental Protection."

The ministry said that inspections by the Marine Environment Protection Division found that within the few months of the Leviathan production platform beginning to operate in December 2019, Noble Energy (before it was bought by Chevron) breached several conditions of its permit for emissions into the sea.

Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel said, "Chevron needs to learn the lessons from Noble Energy's flagrant breach. We will not allow giant companies to endanger the public. The policy is clear - the polluter pays."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 15, 2020

